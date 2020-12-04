WENATCHEE - Two men are in jail after reportedly leading law enforcement on a high speed chase from Wenatchee to near Cle Elum on Thursday.
Wenatchee police initially received reports of a vehicle prowl at Walla Walla Point Park Thursday morning. Officers located the suspect’s vehicle, a black Dodge Caravan, heading over the George Sellar Bridge into East Wenatchee.
The suspects reportedly fled at speeds up to 90 mph on Sunset Highway in East Wenatchee. Police terminated the pursuit near 19th Street due to safety concerns.
State troopers later located the minivan heading over the Odabashian Bridge at more than 100 mph. Troopers lost sight of the vehicle in the Sunnyslope area, according to police.
A Chelan County deputy spotted the vehicle near Peshastin Pinnacles State Park, leading to another pursuit, heading south along Highway 97 toward Blewett Pass where deputies were forced to end the pursuit due to road conditions.
State troopers again spotted the minivan in the Teanaway area in Kittitas County. The suspects’ vehicle was eventually disabled by spike strips set up by state troopers on Teanaway Road just north of Highway 970, according to the state patrol.
Two unidentified suspects were taken into custody and booked into Chelan County jail on charges of felony eluding, theft and vehicle prowl. The minivan was impounded and is pending a search warrant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.