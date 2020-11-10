EAST WENATCHEE - The Chelan-Douglas Health District is asking members of Iglesia Emanuel Bautista in Wenatchee to get tested for COVID-19 after two church members tested positive.
The health district is also asking anyone who attended services on Nov. 1 to self-quarantine through Nov. 15.
“Because of the size of the church and its congregation, we believe it is necessary for any members who attended service on Nov. 1 to not only seek testing but to self-quarantine as well,” stated Cari Hammond, personal health director for the health district.
On Sunday, the health district held a drive-thru testing event for church members. Twenty of the potentially 50 members possibly exposed to the virus were tested. The test results have not yet been returned.
The two church members who have tested positive had contact with the congregation two days prior to the onset of virus symptoms. The church is working with the health district to reach out to its members who may have been exposed.
