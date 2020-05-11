WENATCHEE - Jim Corcoran, founder of the Wenatchee Business Journal and Wenatchee AppleSox, says he was surprised when he received a stimulus check in the mail, not because of his higher income, but because it was issued to his late father who passed away in 2019. Corcoran's dad departed this world in November 2019 at the age of 97.
On Sunday, Corcoran stated that he was surprised when received his father’s stimulus check, but what was more perplexing was that the words “deceased” were printed after his dad’s name.
“Doesn't do much to boost your confidence in this program. I've read a couple of stories about the situation and it appears that two government agencies aren't communicating at all. Seems pretty basic to me, that if the word 'deceased' follows the payees name, it would be pretty easy to determine that they should not receive a stimulus check. You really can't make this stuff up,” Corcoran told iFIBER ONE News.
The feds also instructed Corcoran to send the check back to the U.S. Treasury, to which he plans to comply with. But Corcoran says he’s contemplating whether to ask the Treasury to reimburse him for paid postage.
(5) comments
The implementation of President Trump's Stimulus Payment Program was monumental! It's only logical that a few mistakes would be made in its delivery to millions of individuals and families across this country. I think Jim Corcoran's Dad would have said, "Shame on you Jim...Be a patriot and send my check back!
So many of the LIVING are still waiting for theirs. What a disorganized hot mess!
TRUMP what a MAROON!!!
MLM01 your ignorance is appalling.
100% agreed that MLM01 is as ignorant as they come. Besides, (your) people call him orange; not maroon.
