WENATCHEE - Wenatchee police are seeking information in connection to a man who died from an internal organ injury.
Carl P. Fleeman Jr., 39, arrived in Wenatchee on Nov. 25, likely on a bus from Seattle, according to police. Officers had contacted him once on that day and twice on Nov. 26. On the second contact on Nov. 26, police say Fleeman was in serious distress. He was taken to Central Washington Hospital where he died.
“Mr. Fleeman has no local family. Family we were able to contact are very far out of state and had no idea that he was in Wenatchee or why he may have come here,” Wenatchee police said.
Fleeman died from an internal injury but the death investigation, including an autopsy, did not reveal any cause for the injury.
“We are hoping community members can help us with where he was, who he was around, or what may have happened to him,” police stated. Fleeman’s known locations include the Springhill Suites on North Wenatchee Avenue on Nov. 25, Albertsons on Nov. 26 shortly before 7 p.m., and nearly 7 South Wenatchee Avenue at about 10 p.m. on Nov. 26.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Mark Ward at 509-888-4255 or send information to mward@wenatchee.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.