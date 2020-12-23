WENATCHEE - Police are investigating a possible homicide Wednesday afternoon in Wenatchee.
Wenatchee police say a man died after he was shot Wednesday afternoon in the area of Idaho Street. Several nearby streets are blocked as police investigate.
Police are asking the public to avoid the intersection of Delaware, King and Idaho Street.
No suspects are in custody. Investigators say there is no known danger to the public and the investigation continues. No other details have been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.