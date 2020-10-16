WENATCHEE - Students in pre-kindergarten through second grade in the Wenatchee School District will return to some in-person learning beginning Nov. 2.
“Our youngest PreK-2nd grade students will return to schools first, and over time additional grades will be added as COVID rates remain at low to moderate levels and it becomes safe to do so,” Wenatchee schools Superintendent Dr. Paul Gordon stated.
The decision to begin phasing in students for a hybrid learning model was due to the low infection rate reported during mass testing in Wenatchee by the Chelan-Douglas Health District. More than 4,500 people were tested during the events, with only about one percent of the tests returning positive.
The district’s hybrid learning model combines daily in-person and online learning five days a week.
“Taking this approach will allow WDS to maintain social distancing and cohosting while providing daily essential in-person instruction in literacy and numeracy,” Gordon stated. “We are excited to return our students to our schools. We recognize that online learning is challenging for our youngest scholars and that this move will support students’ academic and social-emotional wellbeing.”
Families not comfortable with returning their child to the classroom will be given the option of continuing full remote learning by transferring to the Wenatchee Internet Academy.
Once students return to the classroom, students and staff will be required to follow a number of health and safety measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including daily health screenings, wearing face coverings and social distancing.
