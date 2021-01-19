WENATCHEE - The Town Toyota Center in Wenatchee will soon serve as a COVID-19 vaccination site, Gov. Jay Inslee announced Monday.
Wenatchee is one of four sites to be set up for vaccine administration starting next week. The other sites include Spokane Area, the Benton County Fairgrounds and Clark County Fairgrounds.
“We need to expand our efforts and work seven days a week on our vaccination plans to defeated this dreaded virus,” said Rogelio Riojas, president and CEO of SeaMar Community Health Centers, one of several organizations partnering with the state to deliver vaccines. “Essential workers, especially farm workers and people of color, are disproportionately getting sick and dying because they cannot work from home. We just get them vaccinated.”
The Department of Health is coordinating with local health officials and the National Guard to set up the four testing sites.
The state is currently vaccinating between 13,000 and 15,000 people a day, with a goal to vaccination 45,000 each day, Inslee said.
Inslee said that the state is now ready to move to Phase 1B on the vaccination schedule, and that the vaccination phase is changing immediately to include those who are 65 and older. Previously 1B was to include those 70 years or older, but Inslee noted that a vast majority of the state's COVID deaths have been among those 65 and older.
“Our vaccine prioritization reflects the need to protect these individuals quickly,” Inslee said.
In December, the state started vaccinating health care workers, high-risk first responders and people living or working in nursing homes. And later phases will include people 50 and older who work in congregate settings like agriculture or grocery stores, and those 16 or older with underlying medical conditions.
