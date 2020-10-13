WENATCHEE - The Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce is hosting two virtual candidate forums this week to give voters a chance to get to know the candidates.
The “Federal Forum” is set for 8 a.m. on Wednesday and includes Rep. Dan Newhouse (R) and his opponent for the 4th Congressional District, Doug McKinley (D); and Jesse Jensen (R), running for the 8th Congressional District against Rep. Kim Schrier (D). Forum organizers say Schrier will not be participating in the forum.
The “Local Forum” begins at 8 a.m. on Thursday and includes state Rep. Keith Goehner (R) running for re-election in the 12th Legislative District against Adrienne Moore (D); and Dale England (R) and Tiffany Gering (R), both running for the open Chelan County Commission District 3 open seat.
During the forums, the candidates will receive the questions in advance, covering topics including why they are running, COVID-19 response and recovery, health insurance, education, tourism, budget priorities and more.
“The Chamber feels it is crucial to provide the Chamber membership and the community at large opportunities to hear from candidates seeking local office,” Chamber Government Affairs Director Sasha Sleiman stated. “Our elected officials can have a huge impact on the business community and while the Chamber does not endorse candidates, it does seek to educate on issues related to business.”
The two forums are free to attend online and registration is available on the chamber’s website at www.wenatchee.org. The forums will also be lived streamed on the chamber Facebook page here: http://www.facebook.com/WenatcheeValleyChamber/
