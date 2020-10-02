WENATCHEE - Wenatchee Valley College will continue to have the majority of its classes online for winter quarter due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Like fall quarter, all lecture classes in the winter quarter will be online, and a small number of approved hands-on classes will be able to meet in person while following strict health and safety protocols.
“Until the college receives further guidance from the local health districts or the governor’s office, both WVC campuses will also remain closed to the public and to any students not attending limited in-person classes,” college officials stated. “College leadership has not yet made a decision regarding spring quarter. If action is taken to keep the majority of classes online for spring quarter, students and the community will be notified.”
Students who are on campus or visiting campus are being asked to wear a face covering and practice social distancing. Residence halls remain open to student in a limited capacity.
