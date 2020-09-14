WENATCHEE - Wenatchee Valley College is offering resources to students affected by recent wildfires.
“We know that right now some of our students are facing very difficult situations due to wildfires across service district,” said WVC President Dr. Jim Richardson. “We want to be flexible and offer as many resources as possible to help students access college this fall.”
The college is offering the following resources for students:
- Flexibility with deadlines - If additional time is needed to set up for fall quarter, contact college counselors Bertha Sanchez at bsanchez@wvc.edu or Ryan Poortinga at rpoortinga@wvc.edu.
- Food pantries - The college offers curbside pickup on both campuses for food and hygiene items
- Counseling - Counselors are available for financial, academic and emotional support
- Emergency funding - WVC offers emergency funding to help with tuition, technology needs, housing, auto repairs and more. Contact Sanchez or Poortinga
- Chromebook and calculators - Curbside pickup for Chromebook and calculators is set for Sept. 17-18 and Sept. 21-25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at both the Omak and Wenatchee campuses.
- Wi-Fi hot spots - Campus parking lots have free Wi-Fi for students
Students can also get free virtual assistance in educational planning, financial aid, registration and admission, counseling, IT and more by visiting wvc.edu/VA.
