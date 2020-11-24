WENATCHEE - The Wenatchee Wild has canceled its 2020-21 season due to the latest restrictions on gyms and ice arenas in Washington.
“The latest setback is not being able to train our players here in the state of Washington,” team officials stated. We are not opting out of the season we are being forced out because the United States and Canadian border are closed and the restrictions on gyms and ice arenas in the state of Washington.
All Wenatchee Wild players will be released. Coaches are working to ensure current players have a place to play for the remainder of the season.
“This is a sad day for the Wenatchee Wild organization,” said Wild GM Bliss Littler. “We feel for our players, housing families, fans, season ticket holders, corporate sponsors and the Town Toyota Center. Not a good day for any of us. This will hurt for a while for sure, but I know we will get through this and we will be back better than ever for the 2021-2021 season.”
The BCHL season, without the Wild, is tentatively scheduled to start in December.
“The BCHL is very sad that circumstances beyond the control of our valued franchise, the Wenatchee Wild, have caused this shutdown,” said Graham Fraser, chairman of the league’s Board of Governors.
Season ticket holders will be contacted by the team with options of refunds or rolling tickets to next season.
(1) comment
100% all on Donald J Trump
