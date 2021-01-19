WENATCHEE - Wenatchee’s newest grocery store is nearly ready as WinCo Foods is set to open Feb. 1.
The new store is located off North Wenatchee Avenue at the site of the old Shopko on the north end of the Valley North Shopping Center.
The WinCo location is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, featuring a full produce section, deli, bakery, meat and bulk foods department, according to a company press release. Customers will bag their own grocers and credit cards are not accepted.
The Boise-based bulk foods retailer delivered its plans in 2019 to take over the 84,000 square-foot space. The Wenatchee location will bring about 150 to 180 full time and part time jobs to the area, according to the company.
WinCo also has stores in Moses Lake, Yakima, the Tri-Cities and Spokane.
(1) comment
Love our WinCo.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.