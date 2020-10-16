WENATCHEE - With the move to Phase 2 of the state’s reopening plan, libraries in Chelan and Douglas counties can now reopen.
Libraries in both counties, as well as the previously announced libraries in Grant, Okanogan and Ferry counties, will be back open on Nov. 2.
Several safety measure will be in place for library patrons, according to NCW Libraries. Customers will be required to wear a mask, practice social distancing and limit their visits to about 30 minutes.
Libraries in Chelan, Douglas, Grant and Okanogan counties will be limited to 25 percent occupancy under state-mandated guidelines for counties in Phase 2. NCW Libraries is also reopening libraries in Ferry County, where 50 percent occupancy will be allowed under Phase 3 guidelines.
NCW Libraries will continue to offer a number of programs and author events online at ncwlibraries.org. Curbside pickup also remains available at all library branches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.