WENATCHEE - The Wenatchee Humane Society says a woman was attacked by four dogs on Thursday.
The woman was bitten repeatedly all over her body, causing severe injuries to her left hand and left ear, according to the humane society.
The attack occurred up Number 2 Canyon in Wenatchee around noon.
The dogs were reportedly two Rottweiler type dogs and two mixed breed dogs. The woman’s husband said the dogs left with their owner in an older maroon Subaru station wagon.
An Animal Care and Control officer has been patrolling the area since the attack to try and find the dogs and the vehicle matching the description.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Animal Care and Control at 509-662-9577, option 1.
(1) comment
Who let the dogs out? Who? Who?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.