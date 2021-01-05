EAST WENATCHEE - East Wenatchee police are seeking the public’s help in connection to an armed robbery Monday night.
At about 10:19 p.m., police responded to the robbery that occurred on the sidewalk outside of 245 Fifth St. NE. The female victim was confronted by a male suspect immediately after getting out of her vehicle, according to East Wenatchee police.
The woman told police the suspect pointed a gun at her head, pulled her hair and shoved her to the ground before taking her cellphone. A second person in the victim's vehicle witnessed the incident.
The suspect was last seen running eastbound on Fifth Street.
East Wenatchee police and Chelan County deputies, along with a K9 unit, searched the area but the suspect was not located. The man is described as being about 5-feet-6-inches tall with a medium to “chubby” build. He was wearing black clothing with a black face mask and a hoodie-style sweatshirt.
Anyone with information or anyone with security cameras in the area of the robbery are asked to contact East Wenatchee police at 509-884-9511 or RiverCom at 509-663-9911.
