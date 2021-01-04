WENATCHEE - A woman was struck by a U-Haul truck while crossing an intersection in Wenatchee Saturday evening.
The U-Haul was heading south as the victim and a second person were crossing Mission Street, at the intersection of Peachy Street, about 5 p.m. Saturday.
“As they were traveling east to west, there was a car in front of the U-Haul,” Wenatchee police Sgt. Erik Vasquez told our news partner Newsradio 560 KPQ. “The other car continued through the intersection. However the U-Haul didn’t see them in the crosswalk and struck the female.”
The victim complained of head, neck, back and ankle pain but her injuries did not appear serious, police stated.
The incident remains under investigation. Police say the driver of the U-Haul did not show any signs of impairment.
