PESHASTIN - State troopers are investigating a fatal collision involving a tractor and a pickup truck on Highway 2 near Peshastin.
The collision occurred at about 2 p.m. on westbound Highway 2, about a mile east of Peshastin, according to Trooper John Bryant.
The collision is partially blocking the highway and traffic is intermittently being allowed through the scene. Bryant is advising drivers to expect delays and avoid the area if possible.
Troopers are expected to be on scene for several hours investigating the cause of the wreck.
