WENATCHEE - Wenatchee Valley College was one of eight agencies to participate recently in Chelan County jail’s newest reintroduction classes.
The Chelan County Regional Justice Center Reintegration Program hosted its second monthly class. Each class spans three days, providing inmates with information on basic needs, personal and professional development and employment, education and training.
“The goal is to provide people with resources, hope and opportunities to make an action plan in a space where they are more willing to make life changes,” stated Ashley Olson, Strategic Partnership coordinator at WorkSource Wenatchee Valley.
Participation in the classes is voluntary. Chris Sharp, chief deputy of Administration at the jail, said inmates with sentences near completion are selected to participate.
WVC Education and Career Planner Amy Olson said many people are unaware someone with a criminal record can still enroll at the college and most are eligible for state or federal financial aid.
“Most participants had some interest in WVC programs, and also just being able to give information about what we have to offer and having some faces that they could seek out later on campus was beneficial,” Amy Olson said.
Participants in the class have reported coming away with a better understanding of available resources.
Other agencies includes in the classes include the state Department of Social and Health Services, WorkSource, SkillsSource, Planned Parenthood, Columbia Valley Community Health, North Central Accountable Community of Health and the Division of Child Support.
