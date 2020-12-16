WENATCHEE - Wenatchee Valley College has partnered with Mission Ridge to provide free lift tickets and equipment rentals to all WVC students.
“We’re looking for ways to keep our students active and engaged while the (Jack and Edna Maguire Student Recreation Center) building is closed,” stated Danny Zavala, student recreation center manager. “They can’t come to us, so we’re coming to them.
Mission Ridge lift tickets and rentals are available in limited quantities and are available on a first come-first served basis. The tickets and rentals must be reserved by email to dzavala@wvc.edu.
The WVC student recreation center previously announced a partnership with Life Fitness to offer a library of free workouts to WVC students and employees. More information can be found at wvc.edu/studentrec.
“We are one of the few higher ed facilities in the nation to launch this program collaboratively with Life Fitness,” Zavala said. “We are thrilled with the outcome and hope students and employees enjoy our customized ‘Work Outs of The Day’ to kick start their health and wellness journey.”
