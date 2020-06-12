(The following is a guest article/opinion. The following does not necessarily reflect the views of iFIBER ONE News, iFIBER Communications, or its staff.)
My comments are not intended to criticize our dedicated medical providers, and are intended to address the “process.” Most doctors and hospitals are denying people who need medical care the right to have a family member — spouse, parent, child, etc. — accompany them to a doctor appointment or to the hospital if medical treatment is needed. The reason given is COVID-19, “for their own safety.” This policy goes too far.
To make my point I’ll share our personal experience which took place in 2018: One morning, a few weeks after my husband got his flu shot and we returned from a trip, he couldn’t stand up, sit up, or talk legibly. I called 911. They transported him to the ER. He was diagnosed with Type A influenza, pneumonia and sepsis. He was in ICU for five days and on more than one occasion I needed to get a nurse for him, because even in ICU nurses care for multiple patients. He was on a ventilator, and in the beginning he couldn’t even push the call button. I stayed with him almost 24/7 for the first three days. Thank God he recovered and after a week was discharged.
Six weeks later he, again, was incoherent, blinding headache and throwing up. Thinking it might be another sepsis attack, I drove him to the ER. He was diagnosed with a triple brain bleed, and airlifted to the location where the nuero-trauma surgical team was. He was intubated and in a medically induced coma for five days. Our son and I stayed in ICU with my husband for the next week until he was moved into a regular hospital room. He has no memory of this event.
I panic to think one of us could require hospitalization and we would be denied the right to accompany the other. After 56 years of marriage, I don’t want to live in fear of a government rule such as is being enforced right now “for our own good.”
Other stories from our church prayer chain: A father was not allowed to accompany his wife and little daughter when their daughter had third degree burns. An 84 year old woman needs medical attention for her heart and refuses to go to the hospital alone. She wants her daughter with her. A woman had knee surgery and got an infection. She’s been hospitalized almost four weeks and her husband is not allowed to visit in person with her. A neighbor had a stroke. She’s been hospitalized and is now in rehab. Her husband can’t see her. It’s been two months. Another man needed hospitalization. Due to heavy medications for an abscessed gallbladder he was confused and had difficulty communicating. He needed someone to communicate FOR him. After three weeks he returned home so his wife could care for him, since she wasn’t allowed to visit him in the hospital. A young woman’s fiancé was bitten by a dog. At the ER she was denied access to accompany him. Because he was disoriented he didn’t receive the right medical treatment he needed. He was sent home, became infected and now has a longer recovery because he “had no family advocate.”
People are not seeking the medical attention they need because they fear being separated from a loving family member, or they’re not always getting the needed treatment because they become disoriented and can’t always express their situation accurately. If a nurse can put on a mask and gown and care for a patient, surely a family member can also wear a mask and gown to accompany or sit with their loved one. There needs to be an amendment to the Patient’s Bill of Rights which will allow a “Patient selected advocate.” Nurses can not replace a loving family member, nor can they be expected to know the personal nuances a family member knows.
A nurse friend suggested not all hospitals and doctors’ offices have the same requirements, so patients should check around first. In an emergency you have to trust the closest medical facility to provide the needed care for your loved one, and you don’t have time to ask what their COVID-19 policies are.
For statutory consistency an amendment to the current Federal Patient Bill of Rights needs to come from Congress. This issue needs to be resolved quickly so people will once again seek medical treatment and not fear being alone. People need not die separated from loving family members because of government rules. This entire issue and gone too far.
Please contact your Member of Congress and ask them for their help.
