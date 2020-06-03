(The following is an guest editorial and does not necessarily reflect the views of iFIBER ONE News, iFIBER Communications, and its staff)
MOSES LAKE - Dr. Brené Brown, renowned professor and researcher explains, “The definition of vulnerability is uncertainty, risk, and emotional exposure. But vulnerability is not weakness; it’s our most accurate measure of courage.”
When state officials and experts changed the path of what public education need to become we all felt that exact feeling of uncertainty and risk. Centuries of learning structures and most everything we knew about school was tipped upside down. But courage was demonstrated just as quick. This remarkable courage came in many forms that must be a sense of hope.
Students across our school district, despite whatever challenges that may exist, stepped into learning in a different format. To take one step at a time, even the uncomfortable ones. To be isolated from friends, teachers, performances, sports, clubs, and the greatest staple within their life. The greatest lesson we hope our students have learned is the belief in oneself to preserve, far more critical that any academic skill. That is courage.
Parents found themselves quickly balancing the conflicting pressures between creating a new system and routine of learning at home, and the full range of life responsibilities. Doing so while facing unemployment, economic disaster, and the unknown of what our world is becoming. While many laughs have been shared about the idea, teaching your own children gave many people a different perception about the process of learning. That is courage.
Our Moses Lake School District teachers moved quickly to shift instruction in a time bound and face to face system, to one delivered remotely. Not one of our teaching systems or curriculum was designed with this delivery in mind, but with hard work and focus they found ways to make that shift. Technology in education is not a new ideal, but using it almost exclusively is brand new for us. Their care didn’t stop with academic subjects. Our teachers knew the well-being and connection with students was far more important. You saw example after example of people going beyond their comfort zone to make that connection. That is courage.
Our talented staff beyond the classroom stepped in with a “whatever it takes attitude.” Over the last 80 plus days I have never heard one person, not one, say or express an unwillingness to step into that land of the unknown. Many of these put individuals at risk of their own health and well-being. From serving lunches to feed or youth, repairing the technology to keep the learning on track, providing child care to first responders, keeping the learning going through behind the scenes work, delivering materials to students, and so much more -- our staff has been there. That is courage.
We have become witness to a community that recognizes our most valuable resource and purpose is with our youth. From honoring the Class of 2020 to providing complimentary boxes of food to feed families, donating supplies and resources, to selflessly giving to meet the needs -- I do not believe there is a better place to be than Moses Lake. That is courage.
Martin Luther King, Jr. stated, “The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy.” With the courage Moses Lake has shown by our students, staff, parents, and community we are blessed to be standing in an amazing place. Things are not perfect, and nobody ever made that promise. But at the end of a day we collectively took the unthinkable and made it happen. As this school year comes to a close I am proud and humbled to share this journey with all of you.
Thank you Moses Lake for being courageous!
Dr. Joshua Meek
Superintendent
Moses Lake School District
(1) comment
That's a nice speech, Josh. Unfortunately, kids suffered from a considerably lower effort of teaching and instruction. 6-7 hours/day in school dissolved to 1-2 hours at home. Be keenly aware of your school district's statewide ranking and improve.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.