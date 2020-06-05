(The following article is a guest column and does not necessarily reflect the views of iFIBER ONE News, iFIBER Communications, or its staff)
As we welcome the Senior Class of 2020 I’m filled with pride for these students. I don’t know every detail of their individual stories, but I know they have all overcome some obstacle to be here today. This is true for every graduate every year. But this year our students faced more uncertainty than ever before. Our “safe” place, school, was shut down and their senior year of fun, celebration, and memory making immediately stopped.
Part of the process of the senior year is for the parents to cry and celebrate this journey they have been on with their children. Parents reminisce on dropping that perfect five year old off at kindergarten and crying as they walked out of the building. Full of fear and excitement for their children. The senior year is very much the same process. Parents cry that this is the last football game, the last math competition, or even the last referral. They share funny stories from an elementary school concert or a midnight project that they helped with. Parents celebrate the success their students have had and prepare for their child to start their adult life.
For students their senior year is exciting and scary at the same time. Each day of their senior year they can tell you how many days are left until graduation. They walk around the building with this energy and these bright smiles. Then sometimes the energy is gone and I ask them what is wrong. I discover that they are scared. They don’t know where they are going to work, go to college, or how to do their own laundry. This is when I share that the fear or uncertainty is part of this milestone.
The Senior Class of 2020 walked into kindergarten full of dreams of being firefighters, ballerinas, and athletes. This week ends a thirteen year journey. Students often feel like this is the end, but this really is just a checkpoint in your life. You will stop and celebrate this huge accomplishment. Your family and friends will congratulate you and build you up as you start the next phase. Remember Class of 2020, you survived a pandemic and graduated on time! You are all amazing and no matter what adversity you face you can persevere.
Today we celebrate you, the Class of 2020!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.