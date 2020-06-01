(The following is an opinion article submitted by a person who is not affiliated with iFIBER ONE News, the following does not necessarily reflect the opinions or believes of iFIBER ONE News or iFIBER Communications and its staff)
While I could spout studies, statistics, historical plagues/panademics, research, correlations, etc... my primary intention is to thank our local leaders and Department of Health Officials for stepping up in leadership. Thank you.
Thank you to our state and local Health Department, our city officials, our county commissioners, our local and state senators and representatives. You are hereby, individually and collectively commended for your leadership.
Our US President issued a "National State of Emergency" for just cause. Even 'The White House' is now mandating facial masks. When issuing a "State of Emergency" it gives congress & states the authority to more authorative leeway like: utilize funding resources that could not otherwise be made accessible. Wow! Thank you for doing all you can to also help us out financially during this time because technically neither our US President or Governor had to; they chose to.
While our Constitutions grant us freedom through rights and other laws grant further privileges, when in a state and/or national "State of Emergency," the matter of public safety trumps all rights and priviledges. I recommend doing your homework and historical research before agruing or wasting money on attorneys fighting futile issues.
What caused the largest outbreak of the 1918 Spanish Flu? I know, do you? Did you know that currently over half of US states that have started lifting restrictions for public have seen serious spikes in positive outbreaks? Same for counties. Why? This type of leadership care is unprecentated to most and they unintentionally but negligently, did not take proper precautions to protect the health and safety of all people before moving forward. In analogy, they did not slow down to look both ways before crossing a busy street. Did you find the answer to: What caused the largest outbreak of the 1918 Spanish Flu?
Why are the essential workers and now more public business employees mandated to at least wear a cloth facial mask? In common sense, to protect their health and safety and those close to them.
Why has it been repetitively stated that if you are elderly, have a compromised immune system or pregnant to stay home? Again in common sense, ibid.
While I was volunteering for an essential cause, what I saw in my home area of Grant County was 95% of the public not wearing a mask. What I see in the Greater Seattle area is 95% of the public do. Is there really that much of a difference in mentality when considering compassion for the health and safety of the self, family, friends, the essential workers, the public workers and the general public in community? Is it a selfishness, inconsideration for others, an infintile behavior, a blatent defiance, close mindedness, retardation of the brain, a disillusioned hallucinating conspiricy, and/or some or all of the above?
I can tell you this based on experience, knowledge and wisdom: If our Government tells us to do something, and we aren't satisfied with "Why?" that means they know more and are not disclosing it for either, "keep the public calm" and/or "confidential reasons."
This panademic has caused pain and frustration for a lot of people in so many ways. So many people hurt by the financial impact, sickness and deaths. People complaining and demanding to reopen, and yet here we are with the opportunity to take a step forward to reopening more and now what? People complaining and expressing defiance to having to wear a cloth facial mask in public to ensure as much public health and safety as possible.
The County officials are putting a lot of trust in hoping the people will comply with the, 'Directive Mandate for facial masks in public.' My option was to follow suit with other states and countries that are issuing large monetary fines and jail, because if one lacks the consideration to the law and safety of self/others let them be fined and put them all in jail to gather in quarantine so they can think about their actions and potential harm they are causing and exposing others too. The countries and states with the lowest positive covid-19 are doing exactly just that.
Whether you believe it is serious or not, don't risk others lives with such negligence, for that is one of the primary reasons why HIV was able to spread to the degree it did.
Have you seen what it is doing to children? Have you seen what it is doing to elderly and compromised immune systems? Have you seen what it is doing to fetus's? Is practicing the art of safety until we can move into "herd immunity" really that difficult?
So which is it? Do we want to move forward with opening opportunities when we can or do we want to jeopardize the health and safety of everyone and more likely than not risk having our opportunity to move forward be revoked?
Wearing a mask in public until we have a vaccine/cure to greatly diminish the Covid-19 including us already doing what we can, with what we have to slow it down, is a basic moral and public responsibility. We have a choice: one can complain because blah, blah, blah or one can be patient, practice the art of patience, love is patient, love is kind. Did you know complaining, like stress, weakens your immune system and makes you more prone to dis-eases? Ewwww... Did you know practicing patience is an art of self-discipline, maturity and what God says to be?
Wouldn't it be so cool if our Governor recognizes the serious steps our County is making to not only follow State guidance but also take the leadership role to ensure we diminish Covid-19? Wouldn't it be so cool if because of our compliance, seriousness and leadership our Governor gave our County the authority to take the reigns to discern appropriate variances and phase increases and/or revocations? Say a prayer we get to be the 1st. Amen.
Like I said before, there is alot more going on then being said. So thank you Health Departments, city, county, and state officials and other departments for all you do and continue to do in ensuring the best interest, health and safety of the people you serve.
True leadership is the ability to work with a variance not just a specific group or party. And thank you for not annoying the intellectuals by making it a democrat or republican thing by staying focused and keeping it real for it is really a people thing! Your demonstration and morale is exemplified. We are blessed to have you be our voice and I pray God continues to bless you all. Stay safe.
(1) comment
Thank you for your opinion input.. However, you and I will have to agree to disagree. You see it as "our duty" to do what the Government officials tell us to do.. They (government) actually work for US.. That is the fundamental difference.
If the Government tells me that I should live in a house that is only 999 square feet but I want a house that is 2000 Square feet why should the Government push it's opinion onto me ??
If I have cancer and do not want to pursue treatment should the government push treatment onto me for "my own safety"??
In the case about face masks, the Government from the very head of the United States Government down to the city officials have NEVER come to a consensus on if face masks (and what type) will help, solve, or do nothing.. If someone wants to wear one then who am I to say ya or nah.. Who are you to tell me as I make my own choice to NOT wear one that I should so I don't get sick??
As far as the argument that it's for "other people".. Isn't that their choice to be in the public, in the stores, and not wearing protective clothing if they are that concerned? You are right MOST people are not wearing masks just because we don't want to.. Why is it your right to tell ME what to do instead of advising what we should do??
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.