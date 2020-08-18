(The following article is an opinion piece and does not necessarily reflect the views of iFIBER ONE News, iFIBER Communications, or it’s staff)
"Cancel Culture" is Hate Speech. Social Justice holds unclear, impractical implications of studies with scattered relevant literature that is confusing data analysis and presented as an appearance of results. The science communication often employs a value-neutral vocabulary of operationalized, consistent with positivist traditions of attempting to objectively identify casual forces in the world.
Positivism is more concerned with how to generate rather than how to use knowledge. Operationalization language is useful conducting research and data analysis and not for discussing practical significance of things. Some explanations may not be of value, especially those based on anecdotal evidence or mere speculation with negative stereotypes of “the other side”.
Religion provides greater inequality and richer individuals with the motive and the means to disseminate religion more widely. This gives an ability to serve as a mechanism for social control by the rich. “Religion not only bids the deprived to accept their lot, but maintains that it is just for the outcome of rules that are best possible, indeed, in some instances, divinely inspired” (Stark, 1964). But to agree that religiously grounded conduct must often be subject to the broad police power of the state is not to deny that there are areas of conduct protected by the Free Exercise Clause of the First Amendment and thus, beyond the power of the state to control under regulations of general applicability (Yoder v. Wisconsin, 406 US 270).
Matters involving the most intimate and personal choices a person may make in their lifetime, choices central to personal dignity and autonomy are central to the liberties protected by the Fourteenth Amendment. At the heart of liberty is the right to define ones own concept of existence, of meaning, and of the universe, and the mystery of life. Beliefs about these matters could not define the attributes of personhood were they formed under compulsion of the state. Equality of treatment and the due process right to demand respect for conduct protected by the substantive guarantee of liberty are linked in important aspects, and a decision on the latter point advances both interests. If protected conduct is made criminal and the law that does so remains unexamined for it’s substantive validity, its stigma might remain even if it were not enforceable as drawn from equal protection reasons. When such conduct is made criminal by the law of the state, that declaration in and of itself, is an invitation to subject those individuals to discrimination in both the public and private spheres. It’s continuance as precedence demeans their lives. Freedom of liberties are a rational continuum which, broadly speaking, includes all substantial and arbitrary impositions and purposeless restraints. Lawrence v. Texas, 539 US 558 (2003), Griswold v. Connecticut 380 US 479 (1965), Grayed v. City of Rockford 408 US 104.
Lewd and obscene, the profane, the libelous, and the insulting- fighting words, those by their very utterance inflict injury or tend to invite immediate breach of the peace, speech that creates danger that is clear and present to citizens in society is hate speech. Chaplinsky v. New Hampshire, 315 US 568, Schenck v. United States, Brandenburg v. Ohio 395 US 444.
The contention that an injury can amount to a crime only when inflicted by intention is no provincial or transient notion. A relationship between some mental element and punishment for a harmful act is almost as instinctive as a child’s “I didn’t mean to”, it affords a rational basis for a tardy and unfinished substitution of deterrence and Reformation in place of retaliation and vengeance as motivation for public prosecution, concerned with a degree of guilt or innocence, also criminal culpability. It is as universal in a mature system of law as belief in freedom of the human will and a consequent ability and duty of the normal individual to choose between good and evil. (Supreme Court Justice Jackson).
(2) comments
You've got to start putting names on these. The "anonymous" thing leads to some very slipshod writing from people who know they will never be personally associated with what they have written. This particular piece looks like someone cut random pages from a few college textbooks, wrote them on cards, then shuffled them. So many phrases, so little connection between them. What is the point of this piece?
What happened to "sticks and stones may break mr bones but word will never hurt me?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.