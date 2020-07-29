(The following article is an opinion piece and does not necessarily reflect the views of iFIBER ONE News, iFIBER Communications, or it’s staff)
Control theories examine how crime occurs when controls are weakened. There are a number of theories that detail the ways in which this works and effectiveness of certain strategies. The Differential Association theory suggest that all behavior is learned and can therefore, be unlearned. The Anomie Strain theory studies how the individual endures the strain of being thwarted in efforts to achieve success. Sometimes the scientifically justified policies are allowed to do great harm, because the social context in which they are advocated and implemented is ignored. Explanations of crime are intimately linked with context. It is only when shifts in societal opinion occur that theoretical models gain or lose credence and, in turn, gain or lose the ability to justify a range of policies. Support for Criminal Justice theories will collapse if the theory on which they are based no longer make sense.
Theoretical perspectives provide us with an image of what something is and how we might best act towards it. They name something this type of thing and not that. They provide us with a sense of being in a world of relatively fixed forms and content. Theoretical perspectives transform a mass of raw sensory data into understanding, explanations, and recipes for appropriate action. The various justice perspectives employed must be attentive to the rights of the individual (due process) even while following crime control actions. Beware of overarching goals which base laws, organizations, and individual actions on ethical perspectives. Revitalization of individualistic theories may not be inherently conservative, they are often used or misused to justify “get tough” policies.
The socioemotional system is localized in the limbic and paralimbic areas of the brain, including the amygdala, and ventral striatum as well as the orbitofrontal cortex, medial prefrontal cortex, and superior temporal sulcus. The cognitive control system is composed primarily of the lateral prefrontal and parietal cortices and those parts of the anterior cingulated cortex that they are connected to. In social powers we can see the construction of crime, which needs a balance to conflicting power among forces that compose society. Assignment of the criminal status or “statement of conditions under which social or cultural differences between authorities and subjects will probably result in conflict, the conditions in which criminalization will probably occur in the course of conflict, and the conditions in which the degree of deprivation associated with becoming a criminal will probably be greater or lesser should be examined (Turk, 1969a).
The irony of the state intervention holds at its core “labeling theory”. Theoretical perspectives move labeling theory beyond the study of whether extra legal factors matter, and have a profound impact on social policy. Why and under what conditions discrimination exists, decriminalization, diversion, and due process, as well as deinstitutionalization. Victimless deviance turns people into those for arrest and criminal justice processing and then creates a lucrative illicit market. Conflict should be regarded not as abnormal, but rather as a fundamental social form characteristic of social life in general. Over control and under control can be seen as unjust, unfair, not consistent and erratic can provoke delinquent behavior or non-conformity.
Disintegrative shaming stigmatizes and excludes, creating a class of outcasts, branded a criminal beyond forgiveness and unworthy of restoration to the community. Three factors are seen to increase the risk that disrespect and unfairness will prompt offending, first, few social bonds, second, when they see the sanctions as stigmatizing them and not the behavior, and last, when they refuse to acknowledge the stigmatizing shame imposed upon them. State social controls which typically are directed at individual behavior have important secondary effects on family and neighborhood structures. They impede the neighborhoods capacity for social control and at the ecological level, the side effects of policies intended to fight crime, by controlling individual behavior, may exacerbate problems that lead to crime in the first place.
The normative dimension has different patterns of norms and values the individual is exposed to through association. The interactional dimension is direct association and interaction with others who engage in certain behavior as well as indirect association with distant groups. The definitions are attitudes or meanings attached to given behaviors. Orientations, rationalizations, definitions of the situation and other evaluative and moral attitudes that define commission of actions as right or wrong. The persons definitions are what approve a greater chance or lesser of committing the act. Continued involvement determines repeated behaviors, dependent on exposure to social reinforcements that reward the activity. The differential social reinforcement is a balance of anticipated and actual rewards or punishers that follow that are consequences. The results of social exchange in which words, responses, presence, and behaviors of others provide the setting for reinforcement or serve as conduit through which other social rewards and punishers are made available (Akers & Sellers, 2004). The groups in which one operates is the social contexts in which the mechanisms of social learning operate and expose them to models.
Strains can increase criminal behavior when they occur in conjunction with the conditions to a response to strain, it does not cause the behavior. The conditions to response need coping resources, availability of other goals to substitute for blocked goals, delivery of social support, fear of consequences, presence of strong social bonds, and the denial of access to legitimate means of criminal behavior. Victimization by peers, and a failure to respond with violence can lead to more victimization ensuring that revenge feels like the only option under strain. Creates pressure to engage. Norm Erosion occurs with alienation from, emancipation from, withdrawal from legitimacy, neutralization of formerly internalized ethics, morals, laws, and values.
The differential oppression theory has controls aimed at securing compliance to obey social norms. Non-coercive and consistent creates a psychologically healthy individual, while coercive and erratic controls produces chronic criminality by creating a sense of anger, frustration, weak alienated social bonds, coercive modeling, low self-control, and perceived control deficits with feelings of debasement. It fosters coercive ideation. Shaming is only effective if it is supportive or reintegrative, not stigmatizing and rejecting. Crime is linked to controls applied in a disrespectful or non-supportive fashion and to those who, due to a lack of bonds, experience few supportive relations in their lives. Control occurs in a social context and ample evidence exists that controls are most effective when exerted as a supportive as opposed to a detached or punitive relationship. Social support makes control more effective.
