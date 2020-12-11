(The following article is an opinion piece and does not necessarily reflect the views of iFIBER ONE News, iFIBER Communications, or it’s staff)
So the report of 4 or 5 Grant County jail guards who go into The "Rona" Covid quarantine. The report gives Kudos and a congratulatory write up about how efficient and safe the facilities are and how the inmates are tested and temperatures are taken and the jail is immaculately sanitized.
Pretty much a big bag of hot COVID gas the truth is this.
Yes, five people were infected and sent home from work to quarantine.
Currently, inmates are being served the standard sub par jail food, but the slop is now served by pissed off guards that normally do not serve the food to the inmates. A normal Grant County jail breakfast lunch or diner is always served by the cooking staff... hmmm that's right...the COVID invaded the kitchen where food is prepared and dishes pots pans trays and of course don't forget the sporks. Which is now potentially contaminated and have been presented to the inmate population.
The guards are pissed off because they found out by the news broadcast and were not notified prior to start of shift. My girlfriend who is currently in the Grant County jail for a 7yr old DUI/probation offense. A full year handed down to a woman with cancer and will probably die alone in the facilities of Grant County over a traffic stop and now this COVID virus on top of it.
Two weeks ago she wasn't feeling right and was showing signs of the CVOID and requested several times to be checked out and all requests were denied so I called down to the jail and spoke with the Sergeant on duty and was told how they were aware of her request and that she'd get medical treatment and that I shouldn't worry about it. Granted it's a jail, but to deny a citizen of the USA born n' bred here simple basic medical treatment.
If there is an attorney out there that handles human rights and ill treatment went and abuse of human beings please respond to this post and I'll be in touch with you.
sorry for your gf situation..but ive heard stories on conditions thier..cake for breakfast..leftover soup/butter sandwich for lunch..and dinner thats questionable..and a few bad apples in the health dept..im not sure what her name is xcept she's know as the cow..and she yells when she talks..the CO'S some good and some not so good as in any organization..and people will retort if you dont like it dont come to jail..smh..their are people waiting to go to prison..people serving thier time and others waiting for thier day in court..innocent till proven guilty..yet all treated the same..
