When we reflect on the principle on which the system rests and from which the government claims the power to control the labor and capital of the country, and the bitter fruits it has already produced, the decay and impoverishment of an entire section of the country, and the widespread of discord and corruption, we cannot doubt that there is involved in the issue, not only the prosperity of this and the other staple, and exporting states, but also the Constitution and liberty of the country. In rearing up the system it was not pretended, nor is it now, that there is in the Constitution any positive grant of power to protect manufacturers, nor can it be denied that frequent attempts were made in the convention to obtain the power, and that they all failed. And yet, without any grant and notwithstanding the failure to obtain one, it has become one of the leading powers of government, influencing more extensively, it’s movements and affecting more deeply and permanently the relative interests and condition of the states, and the probable state of the government itself, than any or all of the enumerated powers United.
From whatever source it advocates, may derive this power, whether from the right to lay and collect taxes, duties, imposts, and excises, or from, “to regulate commerce”, it plainly rests on the broad assumption that the power to impose duties may be applied, not only to affect the original objects, to raise revenue, or regulate commerce, but also to protect manufacturers, and this, not as an incidental, but as a subjective and independent power, without reference to revenue or commerce, and in the character it has been used in building up the present system.
That such a power, resting on principle, is unauthorized by the Constitution, that it has become an instrument in the hands of the great dominant interests of the country, to oppress the weaker, that it must ultimately concentrate the whole power of community in general government and abolish the sovereignty of the states, and that discord, corruption, and eventually, despotism must follow if the system not be resisted. Already we see the commencement of this disastrous train of consequences, the oppression of the weaker, the assumption by the government of the right to determine, finally and conclusively, the extent of it’s powers, the denial and denunciation of the right of the states to judge of their reserved powers and to defend against the encroachments of the government, followed by discord, corruption, and the steady advance of despotic power.
That something is wrong, all admit, and that the assumption by government of a power so extensive and dangerous, is the cause of the existing disorder, and the only adequate one that can be assigned, we cannot entertain doubt. To this unequal and excessive fiscal action of the government may be immediately and clearly traced, the growing discontent and alienation on the part of the oppressed portion of the community and the greedy pursuit of office, and with it, the increasing spirit of servility, subserviency, and the corruption on the other, which all must see and acknowledge, and which every lover of community and country, and it’s institutions must deplore, nor is it less clear, that this dangerous assumption, by which the reserved powers of the states, have been transferred to the general government is rapidly concentrating by a necessary operation, the whole power of the government, in the hands of the executive. We must be blind to the lessons of reason and experience not to see that the more government interferes with the labor and wealth of a community, the more it exacts from one portion and bestows on another, just in the same proportion must the power of that department, which is vested with it’s patronage, be increased. It ought not, then, be subject of surprise, that, with this vast increase of power and revenue’s of the federal government and it’s unequal fiscal action, both in collection and distribution of the latter, the power of the executive, on whose will be the disposition of patronage of the government mainly depends, and on which, in turn, depends that powerful, active, and mercenary corps of expectants, created by the morbid moneyed action of the government, should be, of late, so greatly, and dangerously increased. It is indeed not difficult to see that the present state of things, if continued, must end, and that speedily in raising this department of the government into an irresponsible and despotic power, with the capacity of perpetuating itself through its own influence. First, virtually appointing it’s successor, or by controlling the election through the patronage of the government, and finally, as the virtue and patriotism of the people decay, by the introduction and open establishment of the hereditary principle.
By the laws of nation’s, founded on natural justice, no nation, nor the subjects or citizens thereof, have the right to disturb the peace or security of any other nation, or people, much less, to conspire, excite insurrection, discontent, or the commission of crimes among them, and all these are held to be good causes of war. For years are nation has had abolitioni societies by publication, by public press, through the pulpit, their own legislative halls, and every effort, by reproaches, by abuse, by vilification, by slander, tried to disturb our society, our tranquility, to excite discontent between the classes, and excite insurrection. No nation in the world would submit to such conduct from any other nation, nor should we to any other person.
The executive power, the last bulwark of the Constitution, to defend us against these enemies of the Constitution, has been swept away, leaving only the Divine right of self defense, which government can neither give, nor take away. 109 US 3, the Fourteenth Amendment does not invest Congress the power to legislate upon subjects that are within the State domain of state legislation, but to provide modes of relief against the state legislation or state action of the kind referred to.
An act of Congress entitling all persons within the jurisdiction of the US to full enjoyment and equal enjoyment of the accomodations, advantages, facilities, and privileges and immunities, public conveyances, on lands or water, theaters, and other places of public amusement, regardless of any previous condition of servitude, is unconstitutional upon the ground that the Fourteenth Amendment was prohibitory upon the states only, and that legislative matters respecting which the states were prohibited from making or enforcing certain laws, or doing certain acts, but was corrective legislation, such as might be necessary or proper, for counteracting and redressing the effect of such laws or acts.
It does not authorize Congress to create a code of municipal law for the regulation of private rights, but to provide modes of redress against the operation of state laws and the action of state officers, executive or judicial, when they are subversive of the fundamental rights specified in the Amendments, positive rights and privileges are undoubtedly secured by the Fourteenth Amendment, but they are secured by prohibition against state laws and state proceedings affecting those rights and privileges, and such legislation must necessarily be predicated upon such supposed state laws or proceedings, and be directed to the correction of their operation and effect.
In people v. Gallagher, this end can neither be accomplished nor promoted by laws which conflict with the general sentiment of the community upon whom they are designed to operate. When the government has secured to each of it’s citizens equal rights before the law, and equal opportunities for improvement and progress, it has accomplished the end for which it was organized, and performed all of the functions respecting social advantages with which it was endowed.
The proper model for society is not a contractual agreement, but the human family with magistrates acting as the father’s for common wealth. In a good society, Christian’s will not desire that all should be upon one level, for they know that some should be above, and some below, for they know it is best that some be honored and submitted to as such. As a manifestation of Grace, social morality is more important than acts of worship, moral duties, such as acts of righteousness, truth, meekness, forgiveness, and love toward our neighbor is of much greater importance. True virtue, the faith of the heart. This world of pride and malice, contention and perpetual jarring, strife, where all are for themselves, self interest governs. The ruin of the fall brought upon the soul of man consists very much in that he lost his nobler and more extensive principles, and fell wholly, under the government of self love. Human nature necessitates, to invoke prudence, instinctive emotions, and unthinking habits. These are not virtuous, but they shape our outward behavior, they don’t alter ones egocentric frame of mind. There is a distinction to be made between some things that are virtuous, and things that only seem virtuous.
True virtue, is a benevolence to being in general. It can only be bestowed by God’s saving grace. God makes us use a good understanding, a rational brain, moral prudence, and supernatural light, upon experience. By living a life of love, you will be be in the way to heaven, as heaven is a world of love, so is the way to heaven. True virtue, is an emotion, a God given power, confers no knowledge of good or bad, right or wrong, it is the natural conscience. Most importantly, true virtue has what the conscience lacks, the power to motivate. It not only removes the hindrance of reason, but positively helps reason, empowering one to act rationally, rightly, it overcomes the limitations of the self. Human nature is a potential to be realized, all aspects, mental, moral, emotional, and physical are responsive to cultivation. Lose no occasion to be grateful, to be charitable, to be humane, every exercise strengthens your morality. It promotes conscious self improvement. It is a collective responsibility, teaching how to interact with the environment instead of how to act in the environment.
Cut/paste with no source.
