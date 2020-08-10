(The following article is an opinion piece and does not necessarily reflect the views of iFIBER ONE News, iFIBER Communications, or it’s staff)
The mind is a very powerful asset that can either create beauty or destroy. While I can follow mainstream and write educated information and/or opinions on politics, social injustices, hot topics, the Cvd-19 or other plagues.... Jesus! Everytime, I hear that word I think or say, "Jesus!" to refocus my mind on what really matters. Jesus!
So what is on my mind? Are you sure you want to know? Well, hmmm, since you asked, here you go:
I LOVE YOU. If one can hate for no reason, why not just LOVE unconditionally for no reason? So yes, I do, I LOVE YOU.
God knows if I have the right to hate someone, it would most assuredly be you, but God repetitively commands throughout the bible for us to just LOVE.
So yes, I do, I LOVE YOU.
How can I stand as a Christian if I can't obey even the most basic of commands? So yes, I do, I LOVE YOU.
That doesn't mean I have to stick around and be a punching bag, to be exposed to drama, toxicity, abuse, manipulation, lies, or bullying, because I LOVE myself too. Only a man who sees himself as a King will treat his lady like a Queen and vice versa.
Sometimes people don't know how to convey their hearts intentions or when they try, they are so nervous, it comes out all wrong. Society has become so conditioned to think the worst of people, that we fail to see their best. Everyone has faults. Everyone makes mistakes. Everyone also has gifts. Everyone also has talents. That is the beauty of LOVE, living, learning, and growing.
Wouldn't it be so cool if we just chose to invent a reset button between us that can literally just reset everything back to the moment our eyes 1st met and whether we want to admit it or not, it's LOVE, LOVE at 1st sight?
Wouldn't it be so cool instead of projecting hurt on another, we let go of that toxic baggage and used our thoughts, energy, words and actions to just LOVE, LOVE unconditionally?
Nobody said it would be easy. But just as easy or hard as it is to hate, the same is true about LOVE.
Your mind will believe everything you tell it. Feed it Faith. Feed it Truth. Feed it LOVE.
