(The following article is an opinion piece and does not necessarily reflect the views of iFIBER ONE News, iFIBER Communications, or it’s staff)
During this pandemic it’s understandable that people are stressed out and overwhelmed with their current situation.
Over the course of this year, people are becoming increasingly rude and disrespectful in general but especially to healthcare professionals. We as healthcare professionals are doing everything we can to follow rules and guidelines while also providing safe and comfortable care to patients.
We are pre-screening patients, taking temperatures, and being proactive in keeping staff and patients safe. But in doing this we are being verbally abused by people. We are getting yelled at, cursed at, and mistreated. We are doing our best in providing the best care we can.
We are exposing ourselves every day to potential illness to make sure patients are able to continue receiving care from their providers and we deserve to be treated with as equal care and respect as we are showing patients and their guests.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.