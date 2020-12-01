(The following article is an opinion piece and does not necessarily reflect the views of iFIBER ONE News, iFIBER Communications, or it’s staff)
Today is Giving Tuesday, December 1, 2020. Nonprofits across the country are struggling during this pandemic due to a decline in donations from the pandemic.
If we all got our spare change and donated to a local nonprofit, we can make the world a better place. One donation can have a huge impact, no matter the size.
Nonprofits have faced a 6% decline in giving due to the pandemic, according to AFPG Global, while the Chronicle of Philanthropy states that 73% of charities worldwide have seen a decline in contributions.
In the Columbia Basin and Wenatchee areas, there are some amazing nonprofit organizations that could use your support today on Giving Tuesday. Make a difference. Change lives.
Good point. If you can spare something, do it. If you need something, go ask for it.
Also, you can use Charity Navigator to determine if a charity is any good and see how much the CEO makes.
