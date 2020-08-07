(The following article is an opinion piece and does not necessarily reflect the views of iFIBER ONE News, iFIBER Communications, or it’s staff)
You stay on your side of the mountains, and we will stay on our side.
You and Seattle Mayor Durkin can keep your CHOP criminals, which includes at least one murderer, and your sidewalk homeless people while you throw the business owners and residents on Capitol Hill to the wolves by denying them police protection
You obviously approve of CHOP and the anarchists who use it as a cover so they can defile and burn down the once-beautiful city of Seattle. You and the mayor sat on your security-protected butts and did nothing until the fires went out.
Furthermore, you have sat on them for years while the homeless accumulate.
Do not try to extend your socialist policies over here on this side of the mountains. Our police and county sheriff’s department do a first-rate job, working together, with federal marshals as necessary for drug busts, to put criminals where they belong – in jail. If you were here, which we do not wish to see, you would not see criminal mobs destroying our infrastructure or homeless camps on city sidewalks or in city parks.
We do things differently over here.
