(The following article is an opinion piece and does not necessarily reflect the views of iFIBER ONE News, iFIBER Communications, or it’s staff)
Social policies that promote better living include parental leave policies. The nature and nurture debate is well established and evidence supports the influence that the first weeks of life can give in a positive way to be one that should be available. Women have begun to hold better positions than years before, influential positions, and those of importance. A woman’s role in the home is no less important despite the other roles. That is a woman’s role after childbirth, to nurture her child those first weeks of life that provide the bonding that structures the neural circuitry in the infant’s brain. The rest and healing for each is also important for physical and mental health. Understanding how parental leave can be beneficial to the economy is an important aspect into social policy.
Parental leave policies can guide the view to the importance of family. The projected view in recent years has been about the equality of women. This has set a standard that people have to represent what they should aim to achieve. It is a cultural influence for that time. However, these influences also bring consequence. Mothers have spent less and less time in the home, less time with their children, and child care has become expensive, hard to find, and for those with low income it takes most of their income. This causes problems with financial stability in families, employment, and homelessness. Families are forced to survive on one income raising poverty rates, strained relationships, and education systems suffer as well.
To see how social policies such as parental leave can be an improvement is crucial to the economy. Women can be equal, but they must not forget their role in the family that has been the nurturing influence that holds families together. Women have cared for more than just their children in the home, they have nurtured the family from its core, the physical, emotional, and mental well-being of their family. The representation of the working women is good, but the presentation of the importance of her place as her child’s mother with a parental leave policy has been a hallmark tradition that should not vanish.
The US should offer a set time to each and every mother upon giving birth, regardless of position. It should be regarded as important, represented as the building of a bond that once again becomes instilled as a cherished piece of life. The ideas we present are a driving force to many ways of life. Representations build the way a culture is motivated to achieve, they shape the goals people make, and they present the importance of those goals. Remembering the importance of things once past can bring us to the ideas important for the future.
