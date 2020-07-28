(The following article is an opinion piece and does not necessarily reflect the views of iFIBER ONE News, iFIBER Communications, or it’s staff)
Change is successful when you manage others to change. This holds true in all aspects of life, career paths, education, and crime prevention. The knowledge, skills, and abilities that are necessary to the criminal justice system are policy and oversight, community-based policing, awareness of terrorism-centric behavior and adversarial threat, technology and digital discretion, implicit bias training, and grassroots for well-being. “Many see humility and the ability to put others first as a sign of strength of character in leaders” (Lawrence, 2006).
The formal face and standard of any community are those that are called upon when needed. However, this interaction fosters a disconnect between what should be a positive involvement between the police and the community. The warrior representation that is “fighting” crime poses the idea that we are merely enforcing, not working to prevent crime. Prevention requires taking steps to offer different resources, different social influence, and different guidance to areas where high risk youth are involved, those already in the system are involved, and community relations are not under a truncated belief that people are unable to change. With the proper tools, guidance, and support systems in place anyone can change.
A grassroots framework for well-being should be modeled on framework that is necessary for not just officers, but for all humans alike. “Virtue is an excellence that can be divided into two types, intellectual and moral, reflecting the twin elements that make man specifically human, his reason and ability to make moral judgements through the use of language” (Aristotle, 1947, 1103a, 1-10). We have represented “get tough” in hopes of deterrence on the idea of being caught, with the overcrowded prisons, the hope has been evidently not fulfilled. Crime prevention is not an afterwards process, it belongs to the prior element of occurrence, to stop actions from occurring. A code of conduct that is a foundation for choices made in discretion, positive involvement with community, being just as important as response to their calls, and that code being the foundation to other knowledge, skills, and abilities. “Wisdom that comes from the classical view of what it means to live in a civilized world and have a civilizing influence on others” (White, 2016).
The approach of the “open door” policy has been relied on to produce community belief that services our offered and welcomed. This is a start, but it is not enough to unite citizens in the community and the police completely. “The climate of isolation between police and community that exists in some places, particularly in slum neighborhoods, has a perverse influence in supporting misconduct” (Police Task Force, 1967). High risk areas, poverty, and reintegration need to be a focus of mentoring to individuals and youth. Providing an informal supportive network to guide them into a new way of living. The fear alone of new life brings anxiety, but to do it alone is something many will not succeed with. The retreat to safe similarity are what many choose, simply because of the lack of supportive guidance. Assumptions are stereotypes that are truncations of true distributions. They provide fresh incite into the notion of identity, both in terms of distorted beliefs about oneself, and others. Mentors involved in setting goals, motivation, and the shared vision of the values that society holds, create a culture within the community that is reliant on the shared vision and showing the importance to that vision.
Training to ensure the ability to evaluate implicit bias is a necessity for anyone officer of law. “Substantive empirical evidence that people commonly behave as though they take their own actions un-coerced, as having the characteristic of an intervention, and use this to make casual inferences that are unwarranted” (John Rawls, Principles of Justice).
The police work for the community and improving relations to deliver services is a necessary function. Integrity, inspiring confidence, and building trust requires positive involvement besides the service calls that are responded to. The ability to integrate programs using society is also necessary to unite and structure the willingness among members to contribute to the greater cause. Efforts become ineffective with inflexibility, self-doubt, egotism, fear, over-control. Influence through virtue promotes virtue.
Research can improve and facilitate programs to initiate programs. Innovative ways to respond become evident. Studying the impact of various punishments, procedures, courts, corrections, community reactions, resources, and mentors can bring new perspective to better handling of situations while also ensuring cost effectiveness. Cost effectiveness can help establish better pay for officers while boosting the labor market for effective officers. This eliminates unfairness and improves communication throughout the system. Communication that is relating to each perspective can bring complex realizations to resolution.
Knowledge, skills, and ability for effectiveness is important to build the foundation to the training for officers. Structuring training on framework that is established on a core principle for humanity is not only necessary, but it brings unity as being a human.
We embrace change when we are managed through interaction that guides our thoughts, belief that we are capable, fearless when others are behind us, and strength knowing those values are shared with others to envision an important reality together. “A full human being implies other qualities than market success, as an economical agent you must leave out any other value criteria from the life and activity of a businessman. A full man must build his attitudes and traits meant to give him dignity and likely to benefit the firm economically in the long term than policies justified non-instrumentally” (Quinn & Jones, 1995).
