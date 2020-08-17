Although I believe students should return to the classroom this fall, it’s totally not safe for in-person instruction.
As I was watching the Moses Lake School District board meeting on Thursday, it became evident that the school board was not understanding what Dr. Brzezny illustrated during his presentation during the meeting. The Grant County Health Officer was interrupted numerous times during his presentation. While I’m a firm supporter in reopening our economy and having children return to the classroom, proceeding with in-person instruction is not safe with the amount of COVID-19 cases in Grant County.
I’ve talked to different teachers that work in the Moses Lake School District that have told me they aren’t comfortable with returning to the classroom just yet. The educators want to return to the classroom — when the amount of COVID-19 declines in Grant County.
I hope the school district is taking the considerations of its staff into consideration while the crucial decisions are being made.
Thank you to the Grant County Health District and Dr. Brzezny for everything you all are doing during the ongoing pandemic.
Why are we in such a rush to keep to a schedule that was established over 200 yrs ago, predicated on an overwhelmingly agriculture oriented country.
Now is the time to redefine our educational system based on today. We should not be matriculating our children based on age, but based on knowledge. We attack this process backwards and promote grade levels based on a standard of less that highly proficient. Parents need to own the education process of their children and not slough it off as child care. Teachers should be supported by their School Board and given the tools to do their best work. To heck with all the hubbub we give athletics, invest those dollars in our children’s progress.
Just color me curious on why we have become so lazy as a community.
Kindergarten, 1st, 2nd and 3rd can not learn on-line. Shop, music, Biology, Chemistry, and Computer Science all need to be hands on. If you could just read a book on it, it would have been already been implemented years ago. Special Needs kids need a Professional Teacher to make the most positive imput for your child. That's why these people were hired in the first place. Are the parents going to make time and help their kids while at home, or just send them to the kitchen table alone? If on-line is so good, why did we hire teachers in the first place. Teachers are so afraid of the classroom and that the kids, or themselves, will get CV19, but ALL of them go to Walmart, Starbucks, Costco, Safeway, Ross, Lowes, Home Depot, etc. without any concerns.
