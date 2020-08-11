(The following article is an opinion piece and does not necessarily reflect the views of iFIBER ONE News, iFIBER Communications, or it’s staff)
You’ve probably heard the idea of splitting Washington state in to two separate states. “Liberty” would be eastern Washington while the west remains Washington State. What do I think of this idea? I think it is just that, a “cool idea” that probably won't happen in the near future.
Don’t get me wrong, I would love to live in a state were the Olympian government can’t control the eastern side of the state and where Inslee isn’t in charge.
I think another solution to the problem that is affecting WA state currently can be voting new people to positions; people who value freedom and the basic foundations that this country was founded on. It’s vital for those who are able to vote to actually go out and do so. Not voting is giving up your voice- if you want to see change, take the time to learn about the candidates and cast your vote. I am prepared to vote to see change this fall. Are you?
