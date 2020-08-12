(The following article is an opinion piece and does not necessarily reflect the views of iFIBER ONE News, iFIBER Communications, or it’s staff)
They say that the love of money is the root of all evil and indeed money does appear to be at the heart of today’s evils. But I submit to you all that there is a root cause of all our problems that goes deeper than the evils of money worship, it’s not politics or the rivalry of science and religion. Rather, it’s our human arrogance that is at the very heart of it all. Some may call this pride, but what is pride if not the stubborn insistence that we can not possibly be wrong?
It does not matter what the topic at hand is, a great many of us are so set in our thinking we exclude any possibility that we might be wrong or have an incomplete understanding of something. As a result, we lash out at anyone with an opposing viewpoint, not even our own family is immune from it. The arrogance is so strong that we will spout whatever rhetoric or talking points there may be without any thought and when that fails we become vile savages of oratory or literary nonsense, oftentimes spewing a comparison to Hitler or the Nazis.
Who or what power made being wrong such a bad thing? Wisdom and knowledge do not come from being right all the time. Only by exploring all possibilities will we become wiser and more knowledgeable. But if we reject any possibility because it does not fit into our predetermined narrative we become slaves to our arrogance.
Even now, in the halls of government so-called learned men and women are bickering with each other over this and that and devising legislation that may one day affect us all. All the while we eat up their partisan rhetoric as if it were some sort of gospel handed down from God himself. Then we squabble about what it all means without really knowing what it means ourselves and we listen to gobbledygook from so-called experts to tell us what it means, and we squabble some more. Rinse and repeat over and over, ad nauseam.
So arrogant are we that when nothing gets done we blame everyone and everything but ourselves because we can’t possibly be wrong. When someone brings up something different that doesn’t toe the line we dismiss the idea and ridicule the person and anyone that supports their idea. Our arrogance has made us stagnant in all areas of civilized society that we are in danger of losing our humanity altogether. If we can put aside our petty differences and remain, vassals of arrogance, God help us all.
Nice job, David. You strike me as young man, blessed with intelligence, who's struck upon the path to wisdom.
