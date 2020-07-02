(The following article is an opinion/editorial written by a concerned member of the community. The content within the article does not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of iFIBER Communications, iFIBER ONE News, or its staff.)
On Friday, June 26, 2020 Gov. Inslee imposed a mask order for the state of Washington to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. On Wednesday, June 11, I went to Walmart in Moses Lake and noticed that a large number of people were not wearing masks nor were they offered masks at the front door. I spoke with the manager of the Moses Lake store and asked him what Walmart’s policy was for enforcing wearing of masks. The store manager and the visiting regional manager for Walmart told me they don’t enforce people wearing a mask and if I had a problem with it I should contact the police department. I told him it wasn’t the police department’s responsibility to enforce mask wearing, it was Walmart’s responsibility to enforce the state law for the protection of their shoppers.
If you are not wearing a mask, then you cannot enter the store.
Earlier in the day I went to Safeway and noticed that 98% of the people in Safeway were wearing a mask. When I shared this information with the regional manager and manager of Walmart their response was “we do $300,000 more a month in sales than Safeway”.
“It comes down to money then and not the safety of your shoppers is that correct” I asked.
The regional manager then stormed off and I continued to talk with the store manager who was very understanding but also went on to tell me that when people at the door were asked to put a mask on they became confrontational and abusive to the employee at the door.
This seems to be a problem at other businesses in town as well.
I was in Lowe’s on Sunday and a woman wasn’t wearing a mask and when she was asked why her response was “what are they going to do kick me out? They need the money.”
This attitude is disrespectful to our community. I recognize that wearing a mask can be uncomfortable but seriously it’s not like you have been asked to go to war. You have just been asked to cover your face so you and other people don’t get sick.
I’ve had seven members of my family with COVID-19, one of which passed away by themselves alone on a ventilator.
Wearing a mask is not political.
Wearing a mask is a responsibility to yourself, your neighbors, your family and your community. As long as people continue to walk around without masks our economy will not recover.
COVID-19 it is a very serious virus and the only way to stem the spread is follow the recommendations of the CDC and the World Health Organization.
WEAR YOUR MASK AND WASH YOUR HANDS FREQUENTLY!
(1) comment
To wear a mask, or not, still seems to be the question. If it makes people more comfortable, go for it. My question is though, before all this happened, when you were on a plane, or in a store, you’d occasionally see elderly or immune deficient people wearing masks. That’s fine, seems reasonable. However, were they wearing masks to protect everyone else from what they had, or themselves from what others had? Has this virus been proven to be able to penetrate masks? If it has, then no one that wears a mask is safe, and if it hasn’t, then why make people wear them that doesn’t want to?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.