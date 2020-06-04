Growing up in Grant County, Ephrata being my first place of residence, then Moses Lake…is scary to me these days. All the violence, shootings, and killings going on right now in time hurts my heart; especially for the young kids’ families.
I send my condolences, it is so devastating.
I think this is a time our community pulls together instead of apart. Most of us have lived here a long time…and know each other on some sort of level. So, for us as a community we should be coming together to raise money, keep our towns safe, and keep teenagers home and away from illegal activity.
So, my message is more to write on crime and violence going around the town and I think people’s pasts shouldn’t affect their outlook of the future.
Progress, not perfection.
