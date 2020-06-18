Here in Central Washington, we have recently seen displays of citizens practicing their constitutional right to peacefully protest in nearly all of our communities. I wholeheartedly condemn the acts of violence we have witnessed in other cities across the United States, but I am proud to represent our district, where peaceful voices are being met with listening ears and open hearts.
I established the Central Washington Law Enforcement Working Group, comprised of police chiefs and sheriffs from across our district, to open a line of thoughtful and respectful conversation relating to policing and legislation being discussed in Congress. Throughout the first meeting of the Working Group, officers shared the positive actions their departments are taking to better engage with those they have sworn to protect and serve, including minority members of our communities.
In the Tri-Cities, police departments have partnered with community organizations to create a “Community Care Program,” which provides resources to individuals and families in need. Chief Hohenberg of the Kennewick Police Department, who previously served on Governor Inslee’s task force on police use of force, says the program has not only improved relationships between officers and members of the community, but has provided a sense of hope to those who may be struggling.
Chief Al Escalera of the Sunnyside Police Department shared stories of Sunnyside’s Gang-Free Initiative, a successful program that aims to target at-risk students, create relationships between officers and the youth, and provide extracurricular activities with the goal of keeping kids out of gangs and off the streets.
These are just two examples of excellent programs and actions being taken by police departments and sheriff’s offices across our district. I also asked all participants about their experiences with recent protests and marches in their respective communities, and fortunately, they had nothing but good news to report. Each one of the law enforcement officers in the Working Group expressed their gratitude to the people of Central Washington for maintaining peace and civility, and many of the police and sheriff departments were directly involved in the organization and implementation of the protests.
I recognize that our criminal justice system is not perfect. I was proud to support the passage of the FIRST STEP Act, signed into law in 2018 by President Trump, which aims to end mass incarceration in our country, which particularly affects Americans of color. I regularly engage with our minority communities throughout Central Washington, and I will keep working to increase economic opportunities and access to education and healthcare for all.
I believe we must come together to work toward a more perfect union, but I reject the calls to defund our police departments. If we are to be a civil and just society, we must maintain and enforce the rule of law, and the vast majority of our law enforcement officers are working to do just that. In Washington state, we have enacted reforms to our policing structures, which I intend to use as a positive example throughout my conversations with colleagues across the country.
“Liberty and justice for all” is not just a phrase we repeat in our schools or at major sporting events. It is an ideal that we must hold dearly, and we must work harder to ensure each American has an equal opportunity to pursue it.
As I continue to engage with the Law Enforcement Working Group, I look forward to continuing to hear from all members of our communities, including minorities and those who feel underrepresented in these conversations. I, too, am welcoming these discussions with listening ears and an open heart, and I will continue to work in Congress to ensure Central Washington’s voices are heard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.