(The following article is an opinion piece and does not necessarily reflect the views of iFIBER ONE News, iFIBER Communications, or it’s staff)
In recent days many people are expressing near defiance about being asked to wear a face mask during this COVID-19 pandemic. I’ve been trying to decipher whether refusing to wear a mask is a sign of selfish independence, arrogance or simple ignorance of known facts.
It certainly isn’t common sense.
“This COVID-19 is a joke. It’s no worse than the flu.”
“Inslee’s a jerk. He not going to tell me what to do.”
“Who cares what Inslee says. The cops aren’t going to ticket people.”
“If people are afraid of the virus, tell them to stay home.”
There seems to be considerable logic to wearing a mask. First, it protects you. More importantly, it protects others should you be a carrier or are coming down with the disease and don’t know it yet.
Take this as a fact. COVID-19 is no joke.
While most people recover from a seasonal Flu attack with little lasting damage, COVID-19 is different. Even a moderate COVID-19 attack can cause serious and permanent lung damage. The disease also attacks other body parts. And, COVID-19 kills at a higher rate than the Flu.
The simple question is: Why take the chance of catching or passing on a disease that can ruin your life or that of others?
None of us are invincible. No matter how well we feel, we can be a carrier and spread COVID-19.
If we love America and are proud to live here, isn’t this a good time for all of us to step up, protect ourselves as well as the lives of other people?
And, here’s suggestion. If you still don’t want to wear a mask you can still be considerate of others.
Go home. Stay there.
I don't understand why this is a political issue for some people. I have yet to hear a doctor be they a Westside liberal or one of the many local conservatives say wearing a mask doesn't help. Sure, it might be inconvenient but there are many parts of society where we accept inconvenience for the safety of others, i.e. speed limits.
