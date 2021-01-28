SHELTON - The State Auditor’s Office (SAO) has completed their annual audit of the City of Shelton, which resulted in a clean audit with no findings or management letter items.
Preliminary results of the audit were presented at the January 19 City Council meeting by Accounting Manager Terri Schnitzer. This audit covers the reporting period of January 1, 2019, through December 31, 2019.
“We want to thank all of the City departments for their diligent work throughout the whole year,” said Schnitzer. “The information we compile for this annual report is truly a team effort. We also want to thank the City Council and City Manager for their support of our finance initiatives so we can continue to have excellent audits.”
The City takes the annual audit process seriously and appreciates the work of the State Auditor’s Office. Their work, in partnership with City staff, furnish another layer of inquiry into City transactions to further provide reasonable assurance that City assets are free from theft, waste, and abuse.
This year’s audit was divided into two sections, financial and accountability. For the financial audit, the SAO examined various City financial documents to ensure proper record-keeping and adherence to financial legal compliance within the City’s financial statements.
The accountability audit examined tracking and monitoring of assets, accounts payable (credit cards), procurement, cost allocation plan, financial condition (especially in regards to COVID-19), and compliance with terms of contracts and interlocal agreements.
The State Auditor’s Office is a state agency that works “with our audit clients and citizens to achieve our vision of government that works for citizens, by helping governments work better, cost less, deliver higher value, and earn greater public trust.”
The complete audit report is posted on the SAO’s website for the public to view.
