Shelton, WA– The Community Partners Education Grant (CPEG) committee announces that it awarded $22,290.00 in grants to twenty-six teachers from eight school districts in both Grays Harbor and Mason Counties.
Even with the added difficulties of distance or hybrid learning during the Covid-19 pandemic, teachers submitted applications for a variety of projects to improve their student’s learning environment. Project topics included space exploration, STEM, reading, music, art, genealogy, physical fitness, and more. There were also practical projects to improve learning from home and to address mental health. Forty-one percent of the grant dollars went to school districts that serve less than 500 students. For a complete list of approved grants, please visit cpegwa.wixsite.com/home/grants.
“The CPEG committee was pleased to be able to approve all of the applications that were submitted this year, which will benefit nearly 1,100 students,” said committee member Darren Eisele.
For seven consecutive years, CPEG has awarded grants of up to $1,000 to local K-12 educators. The partnership is comprised of nine local businesses, including Belco Forest Products, Elma Family Dental, Green Diamond Resource Company, Hood Canal Communications, Our Community Credit Union, Shelton Dental Center, Sierra Pacific Foundation, Simpson Door Company, and Vaughan Co, Inc.
Founded in 2014, the Community Partners Education Grant (CPEG) has awarded over $135,000 of K-12 grant requests. This unique program provides funding for educational projects and programs while allowing teachers great flexibility to develop them. CPEG is local businesses supporting local educators with funds to enrich the student’s learning environment.
For information, please visit cpegwa.wixsite.com/home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.