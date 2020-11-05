REPUBLIC - Loren Culp, out of a job and defeated in the state governor’s race, could choose to join the Ferry County Sheriff’s Office after the city of Republic cut its police department and contracted with the county.
The Republic City Council agreed to contract with Ferry County to provide police services for 2022, Ferry County Sheriff’ Raymond Maycumber confirmed.
“Initially, the first discussions were to cover the city during the 2020 year while Chief Culp took vacation days to campaign,” Maycumber stated. “However the situation changed again in June when I learned Chief Culp was taking a longer leave of absence. Being financially distressed, the city requested that the county consider providing law enforcement services for two additional years while they use the cost savings to replace equipment that might have otherwise required additional fee or tax burden on the citizens of the city.”
State law allows for Culp to transfer his employment to the sheriff’s office with the county contracting with the city.
“I look forward to working with him again if that is his choice,” Maycumber stated.
Culp, who said Wednesday he had lost his police chief job days before the election, has not indicated if he will join the sheriff’s office as a deputy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.