The Capital Press reports that the Washington State Supreme Court ruled 5-4 on Thursday that farmworkers entitled to overtime pay; the ruling wipes out a longstanding exemption for agriculture from the state’s minimum wage law.
Washington is now the second state in America to grant overtime pay to farmworkers.
Laborers working overtime will earn time-and-a-half pay after exceeding 40 hours of work.
The ruling was prompted by the lawsuit, Martinez-Cuevas and Aguilar v. DeRuyter Brothers Dairy, according to an article written by the Capital Press. Litigation was filed by two staff members at the Yakima County dairy farm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.