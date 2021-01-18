WENATCHEE - The concourse at Pybus Public Market in Wenatchee is reopening on Monday for indoor seating at 25 percent capacity.
The state’s new Health Washington reopening plan includes a new “open air” concept for restaurants, taverns, breweries, wineries and distilleries.
Pybus staff met with the state Liquor & Cannabis Control Board, which determined the facility meets the criteria has an open air establishment. According to the state guidelines, indoor dining is allowed at restaurants that have roll-up doors, garage-like doors and/or lots of large windows that can be opened to allow for ventilation inside the dining room.
Under the guidelines, table size is limited to six people and tables must be spaced apart at least six feet. Windows and doors must be opened 10 minutes prior to seating customers and remain open 10 minutes after customers leave. Pybus is also required to use a CO2 monitor in the seating area furthest away from the outdoor air source.
Pybus officials say building windows will remain open daily to allow fresh air to circulate throughout the building.
Restaurants and tasting rooms opening Monday include Fire, Ice, Cafe Columbia, The Cheesemonger’s Shop, Jones of WA and McGregor Farms.
