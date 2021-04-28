ORONDO - Crews had quite the clean up on their hands when a trucker’s mistake behind the wheel sent hundreds of apples onto the road.
Just after 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Washington State Trooper John Bryant says 54-year-old Brenton Huwe of Richland was hauling bins of apples just south of Orondo when he reached for a water bottle; Huwe’s reach for the object caused the big rig to veer off of the road. Bryant says Huwe overcorrected, causing 24 crates to fall onto the pavement, spilling apples everywhere. Bryant says about 1,000 apples were sent rolling down the road. The truck itself was fine, though one of the trailers tipped.
Bryant says Huwe was hauling for DLM Trucking out of Sunnyside.
Huwe was cited for wheels off the roadway.
Bryant says the DOT will charge DLM Trucking for the clean-up.
The apples that spilled appear to be of the Gala variety.