PASCO - An alleged thief is reportedly recovering in a hospital after getting trapped underneath a massive hay bale in rural Franklin County early Monday.
Sgt. Gordon Thomasson with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says authorities were dispatched to a farm on Peterson Road about five miles northeast of Pasco at around 5 a.m.
A 50-year-old Pasco man was discovered by a farm employee who confirmed that the man was not buying hay and was not supposed to be on the property.
Thomasson says it appeared that the man was in the process of loading hay into his pickup truck when one of the 1,500-lb. bales fell on top of him.
Authorities do not know how long the man was there, but he was conscious with non-life threatening injuries when they found him.
The alleged crook was airlifted to a local hospital, Thomasson wouldn’t specify the injuries.
Charges will likely be filed after the man is discharged from the hospital.