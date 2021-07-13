NESPELEM - Seven homes, four that were unoccupied and three that were occupied, perished in the now 10,000-acre Chuweah Fire burning southeast of Nespelem.
Nespelem is 23 minutes north of Grand Coulee Dam.
Fire officials say the blaze was sparked by lightning sometime on Monday and was first reported at around 7:15 p.m.
The wind-driven fire is fueled by tall grass, timber, and sage brush.
The Colville Tribes also confirmed that several outbuildings have burned. The Tribe also reported that cattle and horses have died in the fire.
Because of the high danger, the tribe is closing all roads to reservation lands as a safety precaution.
So far, dozens of people have fled their homes and sought refuge with provided resources such as the American Red Cross.
An incident management team with more fire resources will assume command of the fire today, which remains 0% contained.
Two other fires on the Colville Tribal Reservation were sparked by lightning.
The Joe Moses Road Fire also burning near Nespelem consumed 40 acres and the Frosty Meadows Fire near Inchelium has burned 1.5 acres.