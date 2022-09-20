EAST WENATCHEE — The Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority has received a $10 million federal grant for needed safety improvements at Pangborn Memorial Airport.
The grant was awarded by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration, secured by Rep. Dan Newhouse.
“I am pleased to announce this major investment in our Douglas County communities,” Newhouse stated. “Not only will this federal funding improve an important local airport, it will also facilitate the movement of goods and provide a steady source of income for our communities. This will also create more good-paying jobs, and I am proud to have helped secured this important grant funding.”
Grant funds will be used to reconstruct airfield guidance signs and taxiway, along with taxiway lighting at Pangborn.