GEORGE - A 10-year-old girl has died in a suspected drowning in an irrigation pond near George Monday night.
The 10-year-old from Issaquah was vacationing with family near the 300 block of Silica Road Northwest and reportedly slipped under the surface of a three-acre pond while playing with other children, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies, Grant County Fire District 3 and Protection-1 ambulance were called to the scene about 8:30 p.m. as the girl’s family and others searched the pond.
Firefighters jumped into the water with family and searched for over an hour without finding the girl. A LifeFlight helicopter was also on scene searching from the air.
“Suspecting the child may have been drawn into the pond’s siphon which supplies irrigation for an adjacent vineyard, firefighters used hand tools to disassemble a flange joint on the siphon pipe, where the girl’s body was found inside,” sheriff’s office officials stated.
Firefighters were able to carefully disassemble the pipe with power tools and the girl’s body was recovered at about 10:45 p.m.
The child’s body is in the care of the Grant County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy. Her name has not yet been released.